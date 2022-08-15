Play Brightcove video

Watch moment black labrador surfs the waves at a popular Cornwall beach

A dog has been spotted surfing at Fistral Beach in Cornwall, as onlookers watched in awe.

The video has gathered thousands of views online and shows the black labrador glide gracefully on the board.

He then got to shore and nonchalantly dismounted before greeting a very impressed owner.

Fistral Beach was packed at the time as 50,000 people attended Boardmasters festival in Newquay.

Kerryn Groves, who shared the video online said: "Just a dog surfing like a pro on Fistral today.

"He was absolutely loving surfing with his dad."