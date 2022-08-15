Play Brightcove video

Flood water covers Tregolls roundabout

Tregolls roundabout in Truro has been partially submerged by flash flooding in Cornwall.

Video footage shared by a resident shows cars slowly moving across the roundabout, which sits lower than the surrounding roads.

Drivers in the area have been advised to approach with caution.

It comes after the Met Office changed its initial yellow weather warning to an amber warning, meaning there is a 'danger to life'. The amber warning covers parts of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

Thunderstorms and heavy showers are expected to cause disruption across the whole of the South West - with the yellow thunderstorm warning covering the whole region until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 August.

The warning comes after Cornwall was placed under drought status last week, with a hosepipe ban set to be introduced on Tuesday 16 August.