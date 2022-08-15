Seven vehicles have been badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Bristol, prompting a police investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police says the fire was started deliberately between 2.30am and 3am on Sunday (August 14) - It happened in the Barton Hill Road and Queen Ann Road area of the city.

The force is asking any witnesses who were in the area to come forward if they have any information - they are also increasing police presence following the incident.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Were you in the Barton Hill Road/Queen Ann Road area of Bristol between 2.30 and 3am Sunday, August 14?

"Seven vehicles have been damaged by fire in those streets, including both vans and cars.

"It's believed some of the vehicles were deliberately set on fire, with others damaged as the fires spread.

"Luckily there are no reports of anyone being injured and the fires did not affect nearby homes.

"You’ll see an increased police presence in the area in the next couple of days as officers carry out house-to-house and other enquiries.

"Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything which could help the investigation, or who has any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of the area at the time.

"If you can help please call 101 and give the reference 5222194693. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."