Five people, including three children, had to be rescued form a beach in Cornwall after they were cut off by the rising tide.

RNLI volunteers were sent to Lantic Bay after receiving reports that a group had been stranded. The incident happened at around 4.30pm on Thursday 11 August.

When the crew arrived they found the group on a small patch of sand to the west of the main beach.

One adult and two children were helped safely onboard the lifeboat and then landed back onto the main beach.

The lifeboat crew then went back a second time to rescue the remaining adult and child before returning them to the main beach.

The RNLI helped the group back onto the main beach Credit: RNLI

The RNLI is warning people to be prepared if visiting Lantic Bay, which is a very popular spot for walkers and swimmers, and the check the tide times to avoid being cut off.

Richard Jeffery, who is a volunteer for the RNLI, said: "Tidal cut off is a major cause of RNLI call outs. People are often unaware that they are in potential danger and, as such, are not prepared.

"Key areas for getting cut off by the tide are causeways, sandbanks and headlands.

"We advise people to always check the tide times and heights and to keep a look out for incoming tide.

"Always carry a means of calling for help and tell someone else where you are going and when you’ll be back."