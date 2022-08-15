A woman has died after becoming ill in the sea in St Ives.

The Cornwall Air Ambulance, Coastguard and South Western Ambulance Service were all called out to Porthmeor Beach on Sunday 14 August after concerns for a person’s welfare.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson has now confirmed that a woman in her 60s died.

In a statement, the force said: "Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday 14 August following concern for the welfare of a woman on Porthmeor Beach, St Ives.

"The woman had become unwell while in the sea.

"HM Coastguard, RNLI, police, ambulance, and air ambulance attended.

"The woman, in her 60s, was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of emergency services, was pronounced deceased.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."