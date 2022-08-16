Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ man who died at scene of Devon crash

The family of a "loving" man who died in a two-vehicle crash in Devon say he will be "forever in their hearts".

Mark Colwill, from Ashwater in Beaworthy, died following a two-vehicle crash near Holsworthy, Devon.

The 58-year-old died at the scene of the incident, which happened at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 10 August at Sandymoor Cross, between Holsworthy and Ashwater.

It involved a White Ford Transit van and his red motorcycle.

In a statement issued via Devon and Cornwall Police today (16 August), his family paid tribute him.

They said: “Tragically taken far too soon.

“A loving son, husband, brother and devoted dad and grandad.

“Forever in our hearts.”

Officers are continuing to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the situation.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information or dashcam footage are urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 0757 of 10/08/22