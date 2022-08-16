Fire in Dartmoor National Park spread 'out of control'

Fire crews were called to Dartmoor National Park after a wildfire spread out of control.

The incident happened at Higher Elsford Farm, near the Kennick Reservoir, on Monday afternoon (15 August).

Three fire crews from Moretonhampstead, Bovey Tracey and Chagford attended the scene at 12.38pm after reports the blaze had escalated.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews used beaters to stop the spread. Firefighters left the scene by 3.30pm, after bringing the fire under control.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "While the fire service were dealing with the fire, they called us and reported a potential breach of the peace at the same location and asked for our assistance."