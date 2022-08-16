Play Brightcove video

Watch the flooding in Newquay (credit: @earthwindkernow)

Stormy weather has caused flooding and disruption across the South West.

Video footage shows roads washed out around Newquay with heavy traffic in a lot of areas.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms last week which has now come into force. It will remain until tomorrow (Wednesday 17 August).

Sewage alerts have now been issued at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Cornwall after the downpours.

It follows other damage caused by the extreme weather.

Part of the A358 in Somerset is closed in both directions after a mudslide, with Somerset Council's highways team working after the road was declared 'unsafe' near Combe Florey last night (15 August).

Haywood Farm Cider in Bodmin also shared a video of floodwater pouring down the steps.

Yesterday, Tregolls roundabout in Truro was partially submerged by flash flooding in Cornwall.