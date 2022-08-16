Part of the A359 in Somerset is closed in both directions after a mud slide.

Somerset Council's highways team is working to clear the mud after the road was declared 'unsafe' near Combe Florey last night (15 August).

The council says it hopes to have the road cleaned in time to reopen in around lunchtime today.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said: "A358 in both directions closed due to a mudslide from Watts Lane to Combe Florey.

"Traffic is coping well."

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: "A decision was taken after an inspection to close the road overnight as it was not safe attempt a clear-up operation until the morning.

"We hope to reopen by lunchtime - we'll keep you posted."

Highways teams say the road is 'unsafe' following the mud slide Credit: Somerset Council

It comes as a yellow weather warning remains in place for the whole of the South West, with thunderstorms expected to bring heavy downpours to the region.

The Met Office is warning of flash flooding, with the alert in place now until 11.59pm tomorrow (16 August).