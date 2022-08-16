Three men have been arrested after a large altercation involving up to 10 people in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Gloucester Police says it is investigating the incident in Woodcock Lane at around 9.50pm on Saturday (13 August).

Officers are also appealing for witnesses after reports a man on a bike was attacked with a bat after several people got out of an old car.

The group then drove off up Woodcock Lane in the direction of Gloucester Road.

Two men, a 19-year-old and a 20 year old, both from Stonehouse, were arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a class B drug. A 41-year-old man, also from Stonehouse, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

All have since been released from custody on police bail.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The car was described as an old white/silver saloon type vehicle with roof bars.

"The victim is described as being a white man on a blue bike wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and had a shaven head.

"He was reportedly attacked by a black man, described as being short in height and topless."

The victim was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

The police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or who has any information to come forward.

If you have any information, you can contact the police by completing this form and quoting incident 549 of 13 August.

Alternatively information can be submitted by calling 101 anonymously or by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.