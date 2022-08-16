Man threw eggs at woman before punching her in the face during Bristol assault

A woman was punched in the face after being followed home by a man who threw eggs at her in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the assault which happened at around 11pm on Friday (12 August).

Officers say a man threw an egg at a woman outside The Bear and Rugged Staff pub in Southmead. He then followed her home where he threw two more eggs and punched her in the face. A different man was scratched and bruised whilst trying to intervene after the punch.

In a separate incident, which police are linking to the assaults, two cars in North Bristol were scratched and had eggs thrown at them.

In a statement, the force said: "While we are treating these offences as linked, we believe them to be isolated and we believe the offender is known to the victim.

"Officers have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the area and have spoken to all victims involved and enquiries are ongoing."

Officers are encouraging witnesses who may have seen these incidents take place, or have doorbell or CCTV footage, to come forward. If you have any information, please contact us.