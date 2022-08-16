Celebrations have been held 70 years on from the Bristol Britannia's first flight.

The pioneering aircraft was the world's first long-range turboprop airliner, which was designed in Filton and helped begin Britain's love of package holidays.

But they're now extremely rare - only four Britannias still exist, including one at Cotswold Airport in Kemble.

Today (Tuesday 16 August) a vintage cavalcade with eighty people drove from Aerospace Bristol to Kemble.

The Bristol Britannia was nicknamed 'the whispering giant' because it was so quiet compared to other models at the time. Although initially popular with travellers, shortly after it entered service the arrival of jet aircraft overtook its appeal.

The model at Kemble was the very last Britannia to fly in 1997.

Today's event was organised by members of the Bristol Aero Collection Trust charity, in support of the museum, which celebrates the city’s rich aviation history.

Among those attending were Charlotte and Alison Gibb, the daughters of Walter Gibb, the Bristol Aerospace Company chief test pilot in the 1950s who test-flew the Britannia from Bristol to Johannesburg in 1955.

Charlotte says she is proud of her father's work: "If you think, he flew this aeroplane all over the world: from the frozen north - Churchill - right down to Africa and Australia. So it really is great to celebrate 70 years."

Also at today's celebration was Sir George White, great grandson of the Sir George White who founded the Bristol Aeroplane Company, developers of the Britannia. He praised the Britannia's design, saying "It was a magnificent aeroplane and it remains a magnificent aeroplane and seeing it sitting here today is a hugely pleasing sight."