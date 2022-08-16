Stowaway hamster stops cricket match after sneaking into player's backpack

Play Brightcove video

A Cornish cricket team had a surprise mascot for one of their matches after a bowler's hamster stowed away inside his kitbag.

Tyler Ivey, who plays for Holsworthy Cricket Club, said he had been cleaning his hamster Gerbus' cage earlier in the day - and his pet snuck into his cricket bag.

He did not emerge until the club's match against Duloe Cricket Club on Saturday 14 August was about to start.

"As soon as I got my whites out of my bag, he crawled out of my bag," Tyler told ITV News West Country.

He said his teammates jumped up as they thought it was a rat.

"I was surprised to find it was Gerbus," he said.

“I got up at around 10am, 11am to do the hamster cage before going to cricket. I took him out and put him next to my cricket bag. As I was in a rush to leave, I’m guessing he got in there."

Tyler now believes Gerbus is clearly a lucky charm as he bowled out the opponents' opening batsman.

Tyler said: “We drastically lost... but I think he was a lucky one for me because I took a wicket that day against the opening batsmen.

“Hopefully we’ll train him up to be a good mascot for the team.”