A lost valley dating back hundreds of years has once more been uncovered in Cornwall, as the drought lowered water levels at Drift Reservoir.

The recent lack of rain and extreme temperatures in the region means the reservoir's levels have dropped - although conditions changed overnight with several flash floods.

It is not the first time the old houses and remains have been revealed over the years - with stone walls, gate posts and roads occasionally becoming visible.

Trewidden Vean, a substantial farm, and the smallholding at Nanquitho have existed for hundreds of years with a reference to the latter recorded in 1763.

At one time the community was home to 14 people but the valley was evacuated between 1938 and 1961.

The dam at Drift took 23 years to plan and build, and the reservoir has since become a popular location for bird watching.

According to the Cornwall Bird Watching and Preservation Society more than 240 species of birds have been recorded at the site.

These include Squacco and Purple Heron, Lesser Yellowlegs, Solitary Sandpiper, American Golden Plover, Lesser Scaup and Booted Eagle. Ospreys also stop there when migrating.

Mark Richards took these photos at Nanquitho during the heatwave:

Credit: Mark Richards

Credit: Mark Richards