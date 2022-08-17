People in Plymouth will be treated to world-class fireworks displays this week at the return of the British Firework Championships.

The competition will see six of the UK’s best firework companies compete for best display.

The championships started in 1997 and are run by The Event Services Association (TESA), a trade body which represents the outdoor events industry in the UK.

It is now recognised as the premier annual display in the UK, attracting tens of thousands to Plymouth each August.

For this year’s event, each company will put on a 10-minute display - and viewers can choose their winner each night.

When are the British Firework Championships?

The British Firework Championships 2022 will be held on Wednesday 17 August and Thursday 18 August. The displays will begin at 9.30pm each night at Plymouth Hoe.

Fireworks will be launched from Mount Batten pier, over Plymouth Sound with displays beginning at 9.30pm, 9.50pm and 10.10pm both nights. The firing times will only be changed in the event of an extreme and unfavourable wind direction.

How to get to the British Firework Championships in Plymouth.

The best way to get to the British Firework Championships on Plymouth Hoe is to use park and ride facilities.

Because of the large amount of people visiting Plymouth for the event, roads are often at a standstill. Bus-only lanes mean the park and ride services can keep moving.

There will be additional buses running between the city centre and all three park and ride sites (at Milehouse, Coypool and The George).

If you did wish to drive, there are car parks within walking distance to Plymouth Hoe, including Exchange Street Carpark, PL4 0EY, Theatre Royal Carpark, Old George Street, PL1 2TR and Derry's Cross Car Park, PL1 2SW.

Which teams are taking part in the British Fireworks Championships 2022?

The first day of the British Fireworks Championships, on August 17, will see displays from Europla Displays, Nemisis Pyrotechnics and Phoenix Firewoorks. The next day, Fully Fused Fireworks, Sonic Fireworks and Wizard Fireworks will all compete.

Where is the best place to view the British Fireworks Championships displays?

Displays can be seen from all around the waterfront in Plymouth.

Popular viewing locations include Devil’s Point, Mount Edgecumbe and Mount Batten, but the recommended viewing location is on Plymouth Hoe, which will be home to a lot of additional entertainment.