Arrest after pilots flying over Somerset 'targeted' by someone shining a laser
A man has been arrested on suspicion of shining a laser beam towards an aircraft flying in Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police say the incident happened in the Martock area of Somerset on Sunday evening (14 August).
A force spokesperson said: "Pilots operating out of airfields including Bristol Airport and RNAS Yeovilton have recently reported being targeted by a laser while flying over the Martock area of Somerset.
"On Sunday evening (14 August) a laser was shone into the cockpit of a commercial airline flying into Bristol prompting officers to deploy to Martock to see if they could identify the offender.
"They soon witnessed a separate incident of a laser being directed at a plane from an address in the village and arrested a man on suspicion of shining/directing a laser beam towards an aircraft.
"He has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."
