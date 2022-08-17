Arrest made after man 'stamped on' in Cheltenham assault caught on CCTV

A 19-year-old from Wiltshire has been arrested after police received reports a man was attacked and stamped on in Cheltenham.

The assault was caught on CCTV which was being monitored by the police's control room, but by the time officers arrived at the scene the victim had left the scene.

The incident happened at around 3.40am on Saturday (13 August) on the Promenade, and footage showed a man stamping on the victim before running away.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "The victim, who was thought to be in his 20s, had left the scene and officers are now working to identify him to check his welfare and find out what happened.

"The victim was described as being white, approximately six foot tall and had short blonde hair. He was wearing a black top and trousers and had a flower necklace on."

The assault took place near to Post Office Lane and a man was arrested in connection with the incident following CCTV enquiries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers want the victim, or anyone who knows him, to come forward so that the investigation can progress.

Information can be submitted to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 90 of 13 August.

Alternatively you can call police on 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.