Parked cars were submerged in flood water as torrential rain hit Burton Bradstock in Dorset.

Pictures have revealed the extent of the flash flood which happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 16 August) in the small village near Bridport.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall is still in place across Dorset and the South West.

Motorists were urged to take car while travelling through the village Credit: BPM Media

The flood water is understood to have receded quite swiftly but the council is warning more rain is on its way, urging drivers to take care when travelling through the village.

Burton Bradstock Parish Council said: "Thanks to all the drivers who drove sensibly to get through this.

"The water is receding fairly quickly, but there’s more rain forecast so please take care."

It comes as other parts of the South West have been hit with torrential rain as a yellow weather warning remains in force today.