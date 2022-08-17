Heron, crack cocaine and cannabis were all seized by police during a two-day crackdown in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police carried out raids and searches in Lockleaze and Castle Park.

Both plain-clothed and uniformed officers used evidence gathered by community support officers during the operation.

Heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis were seized during searches, as well as a large knife and a knuckle duster.

Police also seized £1,000 worth of cash and two privately-owned electric scooters.

Three arrests were made including for possession with intent to supply, and several cautions were given.

Inspector Richard Jones, who was involved in the operation, said: "The operation was based on intelligence but, during the two days, we gathered further information which we will be following up.

"This was positive action carried out by officers in the neighbourhood policing team. Through a balance of prevention and enforcement, we are working to keep our communities safe and free from harm.

"We had officers out on each day acting on the intelligence we have gathered and received, and, because of this, we were able to take great steps to reduce the risk of criminal acts being committed such as drug dealing and possible knife crime offences.

“We will continue to take robust and ongoing enforcement action to deter and disrupt criminal activity and bring perpetrators to justice."