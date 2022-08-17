Thames Water, which supplies parts of Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, has announced a hosepipe ban.

The water company said it was bringing in the measures from next Wednesday (24 August) after July was the driest on record.

In a statement on their website, a spokesperson said: " From Wednesday 24 August, we’re bringing in a hosepipe ban (also known as a Temporary Use Ban) for all customers we supply water to, even if we don't bill you directly.

"This applies to everyone in the areas shown on the map below."

Thames Water supplies parts of Gloucestershire and Wiltshire Credit: Thames Water

The statement goes on to read: "After the driest July on record, and below average rainfall in 10 of the last 12 months, water levels in our rivers and reservoirs are much lower than usual.

"We have more teams reducing leakage than ever before, working 24/7 to find and fix more than 1,100 leaks every week. The recent heatwaves mean that demand for water is also at record levels."

It comes just days after South West Water also announced a hosepipe ban for Cornwall and parts of North Devon.