Road rage incident sees man chased and assaulted in Somerset town

A road rage incident ended with a man being chased down a street in Taunton before being assaulted.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (17 August), launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident on East Reach on 12 July.

The force says that at about 1.45pm that day, the victim was involved in an altercation about his vehicle.

" The offender exited his vehicle and chased the victim down and assaulted him on East Reach," a police spokesperson said.

The victim sustained cuts and scratches to his neck, shoulders and face and had a mild concussion.

Police now want to speak to witnesses who helped the victim.

The man police would like to speak to is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old. He was wearing a blue long-sleeved top, jeans and dark shoes at the time.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has dashcam footage which could aid the investigation, should to contact 101 and quote reference number 52221653612.