Three people have been taken to hospital after they were injured when debris fell from a property in Newquay yesterday afternoon (16 August).

It happened in Fore Street and the road is still closed this morning following the incident, with police warning that it will stay closed for the foreseeable future.

Devon and Cornwall Police say those taken to hospital sustained injuries but they are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for the force said: " Police were called to reports of falling debris at a property in Fore Street, Newquay, at around 4.25pm, on Tuesday 16 August.

"Three people were reported to be injured at the scene, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening or life changing and they were taken to hospital.

"Emergency services attended the scene, which has since been fenced off and made safe.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix posted an update this morning: "Fore Street One Way Street closed due to debris on road from Broad Street to The Red Lion Pub.

"The road has been closed since 18:00 Tuesday. Debris has fallen off a property. Affecting traffic out of Newquay."