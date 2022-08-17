The University of Bristol will not offer students places through Clearing this year.

A-Level students collecting their results tomorrow (18 August) will not be able to secure a spot at the university unless they already have an offer.

The University of Bristol said it had made the decision as it had been an 'especially competitive year'.

The Clearing process - usually open from July to September - gives students an opportunity to apply for spots on courses that universities have not yet filled.

A spokesperson for Bristol University said: "This is an especially competitive year as things start to return to normal following two summers of disruption due to the pandemic.

"Applications have increased across the sector and demand for places at Bristol is exceptionally high.

"As such, we will not have any undergraduate places available through Clearing this year."

Tens of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will find out tomorrow how they did in the first exams held since the coronavirus pandemic.

It is expected grades will go down overall compared with last year, when students were assessed by teachers, but should still be higher than in 2019.

This year's race for university places is expected to be one of the most competitive yet, with almost 40% of students thought likely to make use of the Clearing system to find a place on a course.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) has acknowledged that offer-making has been "more conservative" this year, with the chief executive Clare Marchant warning results day will not be a "pain-free" experience for students.

Students who do not find a place on their first-choice course have been advisedby a headteachers' union to avoid panicking and instead seek advice from their teachers.