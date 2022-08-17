Children have been spotted 'tombstoning' at several harbours across Cornwall, prompting a warning from authorities.

Police in Camborne, Pool and Redruth say they received a number of complaints and concerns over a number of youngsters jumping into Portreath Harbour.

Officers warned the activity can or cause serious injury, or even be lethal, especially as the harbour is also out of the view of lifeguards on the beach.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The amount of youths meeting in the village over recent weeks has increased with people seeming to come from further afield to meet friends.

"We have had reports of boat mooring ropes being untied and antisocial behaviour in the area such as littering and throwing items around.

"When challenged about their behaviour some youths have become verbally abusive."

Cornwall Council’s harbour masters, who are in charge of some of Cornwall’s most popular harbours including Newquay, Truro, Penzance, and St Ives, are also warning of the dangers of 'treating harbours like playgrounds'.

Cornwall Council Maritime Manager Chris Jones said: “Some people are continuing to ignore safety signs banning diving, jumping into harbours, and swimming.

"Unfortunately, people don’t always appreciate that these by-laws and signs are there for a very good reason – to stop people getting seriously injured or even killed.”

The concerns mean the public have been banned from accessing Newquay harbour's North Quay.

Newquay Harbour Master Kimberley Johnson said: “We don’t want to stop anyone from having a good time but it’s important to realise that this is a working harbour.

"Which means tombstoning, swimming and effectively treating the harbour as a playground is dangerous both to those doing it, and those who are affected by such behaviour, like our fishermen, who rely on the harbour for their livelihood.”

Harbour Master for Truro and Penryn Mark Killingback said: “Thrill-seekers that take part in tombstoning put themselves and others at risk for their entertainment.

"I have been there in the past when ambulances have arrived and spoken to parents of injured youths. It’s not something you think will happen to you but sadly it can, and it does.”