Watch crews battle the barn fire near Bridport (Credit: Bridport Fire Station)

Fire crews are battling a large blaze at a barn near Bridport this morning (18 August).

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Pymore Lane, they found the barn - which contained approximately 900 tonnes of hay - completely alight.

They managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it spreading to the adjacent buildings - protecting the cows in a nearby shed.

A spokesperson for Bridport Fire Station said: "Both pumps and the water carrier along with Beaminster Fire Station were mobilised to a barn fire on Pymore Lane.

"On arrival crews found the barn fully involved in fire. An assistance message was sent. These came from Charmouth Fire Station, Maiden Newton Fire Station and Dorchester Fire Station."

At 6am crews handed the incident over to a five pump relief crew who will continue to extinguish the fire.

The incident is still ongoing and firefighters are likely to remain on scene throughout today.

Pymore Lane is currently closed to traffic.