Play Brightcove video

Watch the unusual waterspout appear off the coast of Fowey

A 'jaw-dropping' waterspout has been caught on camera off the coast of Fowey in Cornwall.

The tornado-like phenomena was spotted by many in the area, and filmed by a passenger aboard the ferry from Mevagissey to Fowey.

The ferry operator said: "Tornado touching the water in the mouth of Fowey estuary and seen by all aboard.

"Captured by one of our passengers Steve Roper who kindly let us share! Jaw-dropping for Cornwall!"

It happened as torrential rain and flash flooding hit the Cornish town on Wednesday 16 August.

According to the Met Office waterspouts occur when funnel clouds touch a body of water. If a funnel cloud were to touch land, it would be called a tornado.

They explain: "Crucially, a funnel cloud does not reach the earth's surface, at the point it reaches land it becomes a tornado, or if it reaches a body of water it becomes a waterspout.

"In a typical year, the UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that they are strong enough to cause any significant damage."