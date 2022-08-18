A man in his 70s has died after being pulled from the water at Sutton Harbour in Plymouth.

A woman has also been taken to hospital following the incident just after 10.30pm last night (17 August).

Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of people in the water and in distress - they attended the scene alongside the coastguard.

By the time emergency services had arrived, the two people had been taken out of the water by members of the public who were also performing CPR on the man.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Despite the best efforts by all at the scene, the man who was in his 70s and from the Kingsbridge area, was declared deceased at the scene.

"This death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner."

His next of kin have been informed.

One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution - it is understood that she will make a full recovery.

The incident is also being referred to the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.