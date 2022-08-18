Skip to content

Police appeal after prisoner absconds from HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire

Jon Marc Stephens left prison on a temporary licence on Wednesday 17 August but failed to return
A man has failed to return to prison in Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence, sparking a police appeal for information.

Jon Marc Stephens, 36, absconded from HMP Leyhill on Wednesday 17 August.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help return him to prison. Officers are also warning members of the public not to approach him.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is known to have been in the Severn Beach area until around 1pm.

"He was wearing black clothing and a fluorescent tabard. Stephens has links to the South Wales area."

The force is asking people to call 999 and quote reference 5222198207 if they see him.