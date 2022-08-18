An investigation has been launched after a member of staff was 'targeted' by sexist chants at a Bristol Rovers game earlier this week.

The club says the incident happened during its away game against Barnsley at the club's Oakwell ground on Tuesday 16 August.

In a statement, Bristol Rovers said: "We are cooperating with the EFL after a female member of staff was targeted by offensive chanting by a section of the crowd during the League One fixture.

"Bristol Rovers does not condone the use of derogatory language towards any member of staff.

"The club is investigating Tuesday night's proceedings and will cooperate and assist the relevant authorities."

The chanting was so loud that during the second half of Rover's 3-0 defeat, fans listening to the iFollow coverage of the game could hear it.

Some complained on social media, with one fan saying his 14-year-old daughter had heard the abuse.

Both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley have partnered with the #HerGameToo campaign which aims to fight sexism in football.

The EFL's Ground Regulations say: “Racial, homophobic or discriminatory abuse, chanting or harassment is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the ground.

"The club may impose a ban for one or more matches."