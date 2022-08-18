A toddler had to be taken to hospital after a crash involving a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched an appeal to try to trace the driver of the scooter today (18 August), following the incident on the Boulevard on Saturday 12 August.

The force says it happened at around 3pm outside the Betfred store.

A spokesperson said: "The three-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the incident.

"It is believed he will make a full recovery."

Detectives want to identify the driver of the mobility scooter, who is described as a white man, with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.

The scooter is thought to be grey/silver.

The force is asking witnesses, or anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference 5222198153.