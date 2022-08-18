Update: The missing girl has been found safe and well.

An urgent search has been launched for a 10-year-old girl last seen walking towards a river in South Devon.

She was last seen shortly before 2pm today (18 August) walking from the central car park in Buckfastleigh towards the river.

In its appeal, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "She is described as a white female, with long blond hair and a fringe, and is of slight build.

"She was last seen wearing a dark coloured top with small multi-coloured butterflies and knee length green shorts or skirt.

"She had a tye-dyed jumper around her waist and is wearing one pink sock, one white sock and blue and black trainers.

"A number of officers are in the area carrying out searches."

Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log 534, 18/8/22.