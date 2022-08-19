Two staff members have been assaulted at an Asda supermarket in Longwell Green, prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The incidents happened at around 1.05pm on Tuesday 19 July. One of the victims required hospital treatment but has since been discharged.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope members of the public may recognise this man, pictured, who we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries.

"He is described as being about 20 years old.

"Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man we want to speak with, should call 101 and quote reference number 5222174818."