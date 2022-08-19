A biker is in hospital with life-changing injuries after a crash on the A38 in Plympton.

The collision involving a red Toyota car and a red Triumph motorbike happened just before 9am on Wednesday morning (17 August).

Devon and Cornwall Police officers were called to the scene on the eastbound carriageway between the Deep Lane interchange and Lee Mill.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital while the Toyota driver was uninjured.

The road had to be closed until around 3.45pm while officers carried out an investigation.

Police are appealing to any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage to get in touch via their website here or by calling 101 quoting log number 235 of 17/08/22.