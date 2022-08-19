Body of 82-year-old woman found in Devon car park

The body of a woman has been found at a car park in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police found the body in Riverside Car Park, in Tavistock, at around 11.40am today (August 19).

Detectives say the body was found as part of a missing person investigation.

The family of 82-year-old woman, Judith Pritchard, from North Devon, have been made aware. She was last seen in the Chillaton area on on Wednesday 17 August.

A cordon is in place as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.