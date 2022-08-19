Play Brightcove video

Watch a special performance for ITV West Country

A special anniversary concert is being held to celebrate 50 years of one of the best male voice choirs in Cornwall.

The award-winning Loveny Male Voice Choir began in St Neot five decades ago when local Cornishman Alan Pascoe joined heads with Jack Haley, the former landlord of the London Inn, to get a choir started.

Five decades in and there are several long-standing members including Alan’s son, Glyn and his son-in-law, Owain.

The group have come a long way since they first formed in 1971 Credit: Loveny Male Voice Choir

Colin Arthur was 18 when he joined as one of the founding members.

He remembers how they used to write their songs on a "sheet of wallpaper" and it would take a whole evening "to learn one line of music" because they were all "very green at singing".

Reminiscing about their first show, Colin says: "The first gig was an acapella, we sang without any accompaniment and it was pretty dire, to be honest!"

"But we didn't give up, we kept trying to get better and in fact, from little acorns, big oaks grew."

The choir have performed all around the world including on tour in Belgium in September 2019. Credit: Loveny Male Voice Choir

In May this year, Loveny MVC was crowned the UK's No.1 41+ Male Voice Choir at Cornwall International Male Choral Festival.

Now fresh from performing at Boardmasters festival, Director of Music Marcus Alleyne says he wants to "showcase the tradition" and after the pandemic rebuild a "long lasting legacy for male voices in Cornwall".

Marcus says there is something very special about men coming together to sing.

"There's a sense of unity that I don't think you get in other choirs. The stigma that's attached to singing as a bloke is quite significant. So to be able to come and let your hair down - for those that have it - and have a good sing is really important."

Director of music Marcus Alleyne says he cannot wait for to perform his new composition Credit: ITV News

Chairman John Ead, who is a relatively new singer with just 12 years under his belt, says the "chaps" love to perform an 'afterglow' in their nearest pub.

"It's great, especially if you're doing it in a place when the visitors are coming to Cornwall because they love it."

The choir has sung in some incredibly prestigious locations such as the Royal Albert Hall and in countries around the world including Belgium, Italy and Canada.

The Gala Celebration Concert will be held in typical style in St Neot Parish Church on the evening of August 20th, commencing at 7.30pm under the direction of Marcus Alleyne and with various special guests.