A fire that broke out at a Plymouth housing estate is being treated as suspected arson.

The incident happened on Friday August 12, and required ten fire appliances at the height of the blaze.

Neighbours were seen desperately trampling grass, using hosepipes and throwing buckets of water over the grass, before firefighters arrived shortly after.

The fire spread to a number of houses on a nearby estate, damaging back gardens and walls of some of the properties.

Neighbours attempted to control the fire before firefighters arrived Credit: BPM Media

Devon and Cornwall police said: "Officers were notified at around 4pm on Friday August 12 to reports of a fire near Old Farm Road in Barne Barton.

"The grass fire extended to neighbouring properties, causing extensive damage to homes and fields."

No one was injured in the incident and two suspects have been identified.

Officers are still appealing for CCTV footage and doorbell camera footage.

Witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting reference 0678 of August 12.