A 19-year-old man from Kingswood has admitted trying to import a kilo of cocaine from Brazil hidden inside car parts.

Gabrial Coelho, from Courtney View, has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to importing a class A drug.

He was arrested in February after a package was intercepted by UK Border Force officers at East Midlands Airport.

It contained four black metal car suspension arms which were found to contain a total of 1kg of cocaine, with a street value of up to £100k.

The car parts had been tampered with and were found to contain cocaine Credit: South West Regional Organised Crime Unit

DCI Charlotte Tucker, from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a brazen attempt to import £100k worth of Class A drugs direct from Brazil to his door – a valuable commodity for the organised crime group, meaning further exploitation and harm in our communities."

“The initial interception by colleagues at Border Force and the response led by officers not only meant the drugs were prevented from reaching our streets, but the offender – Coelho – was swiftly identified and ultimately pleaded guilty.”

Grant Coombes, Border Force Assistant Director for East Midlands Airport Freight, said: “This case is just one example of Border Force and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit working around the clock to target and disrupt drug supply chains that wreak havoc across communities in the South West.

“Those involved can be proud of their work and particularly those officers that intercepted this dangerous drug from entering our streets.”

Coelho appeared before Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 16 August.