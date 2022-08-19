Play Brightcove video

A mother from Bath says she fears that her daughter won't be safe at school as staff are unable to administer life-saving treatment.

Isabella Park, aged 11, has a rare condition called panhypopituitarism meaning that she doesn't produce hormones properly.

If Isabella has an accident she needs to have an emergency injection to stop her from going into shock.

Isabella's mother Kelly Park said: "It's absolutely vital. If Isabella were to break a bone or have a vomiting episode she needs that injection straightaway."

At her pre-school and primary school, staff members were happy to give Isabella the required injection as and when it was required.

Isabella getting ready to go to secondary school

But Isabella is due to start at St Gregory's secondary school in Bath in a fortnight and they say only trained staff members should administer the injection.

The school say they are happy for staff to be trained to allow them to give the injection but the local NHS based at Bristol Children's Hospital has refused to do the training.

Instead, it says the school should call an ambulance if Isabella ever needs the injection.

Kelly has now launched a petition which has received nearly 90,000 signatures, asking for the Bristol Children's Hospital to train staff on how to give life-saving medication in schools.

She said: "I am going to do everything I can to get the law changed so that should her life be in danger, a member of staff could save her.

"She does not have time to wait for our already stretched ambulance service to arrive."

Bristol Children's Hospital told ITV News West Country: "We have been working very hard to explore different opinions to ensure high standards of patient safety.

"We will work closely with schools, developing a personalised and detailed care plan for every child in Isabella's situation. Due to patient confidentially can't comment further."