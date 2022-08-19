A police misconduct hearing heard an officer had sex with a drunken woman in an unmarked car after he offered her a lift home.

Ex-Sgt Lee Cocking, who retired from Avon and Somerset Police last month on medical grounds, was on duty in Weston-super-Mare at the time.

Barrister Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, told the hearing the officer offered the woman a lift home after she was thrown out of Skinny Dippers nightclub in the early hours of Christmas Eve, 2017.

The panel was told that in a police interview a few weeks later, Mr Cocking said: “I didn’t consider her to be drunk”.

Mr Ley-Morgan said: “Why is an acting inspector, who was effectively overseeing the officers, dealing with the night-time economy, taking home a female who is not particularly drunk?

The woman had been kicked out of a bar in Weston-super-Mare when the officer offered to give her a lift home, the hearing heard Credit: Google maps

“As far as I know, Avon and Somerset Police does not run a taxi service.”

He told the hearing that the officer had insisted in his statement that he was trying to be polite in trying to stop her advances saying, ‘No, I can’t, I’m working, I’ll get in trouble. Just give me your number, I’ll call you tomorrow’.

The barrister told the panel: “There is no dispute sexual activity took place. Mr Cocking says ‘she literally jumped on me’ in the driver’s seat.

“This is an experienced police officer. One would have thought he would have no difficulty whatsoever fending her off.

“There is no evidence she has any kind of superhuman strength. She was successful, although it was the ‘last thing he wanted’, he says.

“Why doesn’t he just shove her off if it’s the last thing he wants? He is behaving in an extraordinary way.

“He doesn’t try to stop her physically, he tries to talk her out of it, to have a rational conversation. It is incredible."

The panel heard the woman had fallen off a stool and had “swung punches at people” before being kicked out of the night spot.

PC Louise Arthur, now a sergeant, who was first on the scene, had described her as an “angry drunk – argumentative and fighty”, the hearing was told.

The officer agreed with Mr Cocking’s barrister Ray Tully that his arrival on the scene was like “the cavalry turning up” because the woman had been so unpleasant and had to be prevented from going back to Skinny Dippers to “sort it out”.

Earlier, Legally Qualified Chair Anna Vigars rejected an application by Mr Tully to dismiss the case on the grounds that a fair hearing was impossible because the woman involved in the incident had refused to take part in the proceedings.

Ex-Sgt Cocking is accused of breaching standards of professional behaviour for police officers in relation to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct, which could amount to gross misconduct if proven.

He was acquitted of a criminal charge of misconduct in a public office by a jury at Gloucester Crown Court last year.

Credit: Local Democracy Reporter Service/Adam Postans