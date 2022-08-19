A swan that was found sitting on the northbound carriageway of the M5 had to be rescued by police.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were alerted to the bird on Wednesday morning (17 August) around 9am - It happened at junction 22 near Burnham-on-Sea.

The swan was transported in a motorway patrol car to the nearby King's Sedgemoor Drain where it was released. It swam away unharmed.

Police Inspector John Shaddick, who was at the scene, said: "Had it been left on the M5 it would have surely died.

"The swan remained calm being carried wrapped up in a hi-viz jacket.

"It appeared very grateful. The story ended well with the beautiful creature being released into a nearby river unharmed."