Police caught 13 drink or drug drivers following this year's Boardmasters festival in Newquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers also revealed they received five reports of theft, compared to 15 incidents at last year's festival.

Around 200,000 people attended the five-day event last weekend, with 50,000 people camping at Watergate Bay.

There were also concerns from the public surrounding anti-social behaviour in the camping area.

Superintendent Brent Ireland, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "From our policing operation, we detected 13 people who were under the influence of drink or drugs and someone driving who was disqualified.

"This operation also intercepted people who posed a risk to public safety arriving in the county and helped contribute to public safety."

“While it is extremely disappointing to see any crime at an event, the reality is a festival of this size will attract some who take advantage and others who show no respect for those around them or other’s property.

“It is disappointing some people have had their Boardmasters experience spoilt by the actions of this minority."​