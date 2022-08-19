A woman in her 40s was headbutted by a man at a Tesco service station in Bristol.

The incident happened at the Tesco Express in Henleaze Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon (16 August).

A man, who is also in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for witnesses and is particularly keen to speak to four people who raised concerns about the incident with staff at the service station.

Officers also want to hear from anyone else who has any relevant information after the incident.