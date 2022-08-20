The government has confirmed a bird flu outbreak in Cornwall.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) says a 'captive bird controlled zone' is in force around a site in Newlyn after the discovery.

The authority confirmed that the birds with avian influenza, also known as 'bird flu', will be humanely culled.

Meanwhile, a number of wild birds have been found dead in the Isles of Scilly after it's believed they contracted avian flu.

The birds, which were mostly gannets and gulls, were reported to the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust and the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Council of the Isles of Scilly yesterday (19 August).

Experts are trying to determine the cause of death, however a council spokesperson says it "may be the result of avian flu".

The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust has since urged people to not touch dead or sick birds and to report any deaths to Defra.

People are being urged to report any dead birds to Defra's national helpline on 03459 335577 or via the Council on environmentalhealth@scilly.gov.uk.