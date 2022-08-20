Chippenham Town FC have said they remain hopeful their defender Pablo Martinez could return to playing football again after he collapsed on the pitch.

Martinez fell to the floor and suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the club's match with Chelmsford last weekend.

CPR was performed on him by the club's staff and a defibrillator was used to get him back to a stable condition.

The club has now said that he will be fitted with a small heart monitor, meaning he could return to the pitch in the future.

In a statement, the club said: "The club can announce that having undergone various hospital tests, we understand that Pablo is to be fitted with a small heart monitor following last Saturday’s incident.

"The good news is that he has been told there is no reason why he should not play football again and, after surgery, there is an expectation he will be allowed home this week-end.

"On behalf of everyone connected with the club and our supporters, we send Pablo our very best wishes and hope to see him around the Club soon."