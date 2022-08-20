Overturned horse box closes M5 near Gloucester

The M5 was closed in both directions near Gloucester after a horse box overturned.

Crews from Wotton and Gloucester North Fire Stations were called to the incident tonight (20 August) between J14 and J13.

It took place on the northbound carriageway but crews said it would be closed in both directions to make the situation safe for all traffic.

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue says diversions are in place and will be there for some time as as emergency crews wait remove the box and try to get the horses to safety.