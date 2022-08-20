Play Brightcove video

Celebrations were underway in the Somerset village of Wedmore as the Harvest Home returned for the first time in two years.

The day has been celebrated since 1919 and gives the village community a chance to thank the local farmers for their hard work and produce.

The festivities began today (20 August) with crowning the Harvest Home King and Queen. Flossie Hole said she was 'so excited' for the procession to start.

A series of floats lined up on Church Street in the morning, before edging their way through the village streets.

A procession took place through the village streets. Credit: ITV West Country

Claire Willcox coordinated the procession and was part of the 'Save the Bees' float.

She said: "If we didn't have bees to pollinate, us as farmers wouldn't have our crops. It's just very important to make sure we look after the wildlife and the countryside, so we can put food on the table."

People of all generations came together to celebrate the Harvest Home. Credit: ITV West Country

It has been a tough few years for farmers, made even more challenging by the dry weather in recent weeks.

Verity Adams, who is the secretary for the Wedmore Young Farmers' Club, said she is so proud of her community.

"Farmers are incredible for the fact that we've been able to get food on our tables - due to EU restrictions, the weather, the backlog of pigs being slaughtered", she said.

"It's been a difficult year for us and I think it is incredible we've got through it, and with smiles on our faces."

People then gathered at the village sports ground for a home-grown feast. Credit: ITV West Country

After the procession, people went to a marquee on Wedmore Recreation Ground where a feast was laid on with home-grown produce.

Local butcher Alan Hector has supplied the meat for the Harvest Home for many years.

He said that not only does he love what the day represents, but also the history it's rooted in.

The first Wedmore Harvest was in 1919. Credit: Wedmore Harvest Home

He said: "Traditionally, it represented the end of the harvest. When the locals farmers used to get all the workers together and have a Harvest Home, as they termed it, so they could all celebrate the end of the year.

"But luckily all the local people who've since moved into the village like to come and take part. So it's more of a big celebration with everybody these days."