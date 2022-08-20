The Highgrove perfume Prince Charles has launched with a £150 price tag

The Prince of Wales has launched a new fragrance which pays tribute to fragrant summers at Highgrove Gardens.

Highgrove Bouquet, which costs £152, has been created by Prince Charles as a nod to the Gloucestershire location.

The scent has notes of geranium, lavender, hyacinth and French mimosa.

The Highgrove website says: “Highgrove gardens and the Prince's Foundation are pleased to announce a new collaboration with British perfume house Penhaligon's to bring you the Highgrove Bouquet Eau De Parfum.”

“Inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, this new scent pays homage to the magnificent fragrance of Highgrove Gardens in summer.”

The fragrance is said to be “as natural as it is elegant, as it is warm".