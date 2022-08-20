A toddler was hospitalised after a collision with a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.

The young child was with his grandmother on Friday 12 August at about 3pm when the collision happened outside Bretfred on Boulevard.

Avon and Somerset Police officers believe the three-year-old will make a full recovery.

A force spokesperson said: "We are keen to identify the driver of the mobility scooter which was grey/silver.

"He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us."