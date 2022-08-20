Woman in her 20s dies after Somerset A303 car crash

A woman in her 20s has died after a crash involving a car and a van on a busy A-road in Somerset.

The collision happened on the A303 near Wincanton on Thursday (18 August) at around 11.20pm.

The woman, who was driving the car, died at the scene, while the van driver was taken to hospital with serious injures that are currently being treated.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "The driver of the car – a woman in her 20s – was sadly pronounced at the scene.

"Her family have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are receiving support from a specially trained officer.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222199420."