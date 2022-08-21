Concerns grow for missing man last seen in Newton Abbot

Concerns are growing for a 65-year-old man who is missing from his home in Newton Abbot.

Devon & Cornwall Police officers are trying to find Kenneth Hinkley who was last seen on Thursday (18 August) at around 6.30pm.

The force has asked anyone who sees him to urgently contact them by calling 999.

A spokesperson described Kenneth as a white male, 5’7’, chubby, grey balding hair, sometimes has a short beard, sometimes clean shaven, clothing is unknown.

It's believed he would be driving a dark blue Peugeot 308, registration plate KR66XJF.

The force has asked anyone who sees him to quote log number 1134 of August 19 2022.